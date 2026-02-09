First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.6450, with a volume of 198124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.57.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26.

Get First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $605,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 22.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.