AAR (NYSE:AIR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.99 and last traded at $114.1720, with a volume of 7576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of AAR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on AAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $107.00 price objective on AAR in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

AAR Stock Up 2.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average of $84.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $795.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.95 million. AAR had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, CFO Sarah Louise Flanagan sold 10,750 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $1,167,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,978.88. The trade was a 24.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 23,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $2,292,418.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 65,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,881.45. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,984 shares of company stock worth $12,517,090. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in AAR by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in AAR by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of AAR by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of AAR by 4.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

