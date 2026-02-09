GEODNET Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (GEOD)

GEODNET (GEOD) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. GEODNET has a market cap of $57.49 million and approximately $276.12 thousand worth of GEODNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GEODNET has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GEODNET token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GEODNET Profile

GEODNET was first traded on September 18th, 2021. GEODNET’s total supply is 976,569,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,777,944 tokens. The Reddit community for GEODNET is https://reddit.com/r/geodnet_/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GEODNET’s official message board is medium.com/geodnet. The official website for GEODNET is www.geodnet.com. GEODNET’s official Twitter account is @geodnet.

Buying and Selling GEODNET

According to CryptoCompare, “GEODNET (GEOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. GEODNET has a current supply of 976,569,568 with 438,777,945 in circulation. The last known price of GEODNET is 0.1331285 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $242,957.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geodnet.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GEODNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GEODNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GEODNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

