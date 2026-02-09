Mantle (MNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.05 Billion

Mantle (MNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Mantle token can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Mantle has a market cap of $2.05 billion and $34.34 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,751.46 or 1.01568084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle launched on August 16th, 2021. Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,252,944,055 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @mantle_official. The official website for Mantle is group.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is group.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.89 with 3,252,944,055.636841 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.64232337 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $33,914,743.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://group.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

