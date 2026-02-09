Cardano Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.99 billion and approximately $737.72 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,026.96 or 0.02950858 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00012812 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00004847 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003439 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001450 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002812 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000137 BTC.
- Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000117 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,994,523,616 coins and its circulating supply is 37,997,904,336 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is cardano.org/news/atom.xml.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
