Chain (XCN) Price Hits $0.0051

Chain (XCN) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Chain has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Chain has a market cap of $190.62 million and $7.11 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,432,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,021,472,688 tokens. Chain’s official message board is blog.onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is onyx.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

