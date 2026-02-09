Universal BTC (UNIBTC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $202.70 Million

Universal BTC (UNIBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Universal BTC has a market capitalization of $202.70 million and approximately $30.25 thousand worth of Universal BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universal BTC token can now be purchased for about $68,149.02 or 0.99211750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Universal BTC has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Universal BTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,855.72 or 1.01696368 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Universal BTC

Universal BTC’s total supply is 2,974 tokens. The official website for Universal BTC is www.bedrock.technology. Universal BTC’s official Twitter account is @bedrock_defi.

Buying and Selling Universal BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Universal BTC (UNIBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Universal BTC has a current supply of 2,974.32312694. The last known price of Universal BTC is 70,256.31494955 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $26,159.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bedrock.technology/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universal BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universal BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universal BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universal BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.