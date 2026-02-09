UPCX (UPC) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week

UPCX (UPC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One UPCX token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UPCX has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. UPCX has a market cap of $40.44 million and approximately $192.65 thousand worth of UPCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UPCX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,855.41 or 1.01215885 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About UPCX

UPCX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2023. UPCX’s total supply is 780,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,013,266 tokens. UPCX’s official Twitter account is @upcxofficial. The official message board for UPCX is medium.com/@upcx-platforms. The official website for UPCX is upcx.io.

UPCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UPCX (UPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. UPCX has a current supply of 780,000,000 with 100,469,653.6 in circulation. The last known price of UPCX is 0.48193619 USD and is up 4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $200,591.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://upcx.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UPCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UPCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UPCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UPCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UPCX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.