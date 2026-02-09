IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November $FNOV

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1,138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 116,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 106,635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 381.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 369,106 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 12.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. FWG Investments LLC. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 11.9% in the second quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 597.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 15.1%

BATS FNOV opened at $55.25 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $968.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.