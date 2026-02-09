IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November $FNOV

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1,138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 116,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 106,635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 381.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 369,106 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 12.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. FWG Investments LLC. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 11.9% in the second quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 597.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 15.1%
BATS FNOV opened at $55.25 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $968.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction?…
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.