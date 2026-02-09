LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 95.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $73.95 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $74.03. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.49.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

