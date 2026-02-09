Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,130,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,561,000 after purchasing an additional 791,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 419.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 203,064 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,907,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of KWEB opened at $34.31 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE: KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund designed to offer investors targeted exposure to China’s rapidly evolving internet sector. Launched in May 2013, the fund seeks to track the CSI China Overseas Internet Index, which captures the performance of Chinese companies primarily engaged in internet and internet-related activities. KWEB provides access to companies operating across e-commerce, online gaming, social media, internet search, online entertainment and education, and related services.

The fund holds a diversified portfolio of equities that includes American depositary receipts (ADRs), Hong Kong–listed H-shares and companies trading on Chinese mainland exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.