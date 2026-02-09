MB Generational Wealth LLC Makes New $926,000 Investment in Avantis Real Estate ETF $AVRE

MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Clune & Associates LTD. raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 48,318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 248.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVRE stock opened at $45.46 on Monday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $709.18 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

