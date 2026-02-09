MB Generational Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSE

MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFSE. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,403,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

DFSE opened at $44.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $548.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $45.37.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSE was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

