REAP Financial Group LLC Acquires 28,319 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July $FJUL

REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 1.7% of REAP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FJUL. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 156.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,808,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,574,000 after buying an additional 1,102,124 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 437.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,428,000 after acquiring an additional 586,368 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,595,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 61,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 180,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 43,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.