Sunesis Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 245,450 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2026

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 245,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,707,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.2%

VEA opened at $67.37 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $67.46. The company has a market cap of $208.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.15.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF



The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

