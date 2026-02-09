Nuance Investments LLC Has $11.73 Million Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Everest Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Everest Group worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Everest Group by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everest Group from $332.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.07.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of EG stock opened at $328.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.36. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $370.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.49.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $13.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.09%.Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($18.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

