MB Generational Wealth LLC Invests $783,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 41,174 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 168.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 331,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 186,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 18.2%

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation. DFIS was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

