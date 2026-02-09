Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF $BUFF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,759 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 8.60% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF worth $63,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUFF. GGM Financials LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 504,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 39,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 400,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after buying an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC now owns 308,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 40,819 shares during the period.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUFF stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

