Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,186,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,780 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Haleon worth $64,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLN. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 22.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Haleon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 73,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Haleon by 33.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Haleon by 5.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 749,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.19. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group’s consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over?the?counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self?care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

