Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU Stock Holdings Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Centerra Gold worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 63.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 0.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 1,106.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 16.2% in the second quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $20.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Centerra Gold Inc is a gold mining company incorporated in Canada and headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in the exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties, with a focus on gold production. Centerra’s portfolio includes the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia. Both operations produce gold and copper concentrates and employ modern mining methods and processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and minimize environmental impact.

In addition to its producing assets, Centerra is advancing the development of its Greenstone Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which, upon completion, is expected to become one of Canada’s largest gold mines.

