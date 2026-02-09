American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,709 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.15% of American Healthcare REIT worth $10,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 6.2% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 8.3% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:AHR opened at $48.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $51.01.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 714.29%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 19,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $929,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $74,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,560. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,278 shares of company stock worth $2,724,569. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare?related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long?term net lease or triple?net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high?growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.