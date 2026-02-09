AE Wealth Management LLC Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,770 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IMCG stock opened at $82.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $83.91.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

