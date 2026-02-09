Francis Financial Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSE

Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 0.9% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Francis Financial Inc. owned 0.93% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 675,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 48,365 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 417,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after buying an additional 65,240 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 397,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Citrine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 313,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 264,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period.

DFSE stock opened at $44.95 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $45.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.71.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSE was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

