MB Generational Wealth LLC Invests $650,000 in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $43.27.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

