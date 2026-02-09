Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,213 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,970,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 7.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,337,000 after buying an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 99,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 29,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $124.00 price objective on Diageo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

DEO opened at $96.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo’s core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

