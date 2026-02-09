Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,728 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 655,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 49,389 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 213,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Finally, Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $48.22 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

