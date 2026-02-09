REAP Financial Group LLC Has $21.49 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January $GJAN

REAP Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,160 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 4.7% of REAP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. REAP Financial Group LLC owned approximately 5.36% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January worth $21,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GJAN. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at $674,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of GJAN stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $415.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.48.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

