Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 285,139 Shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF $TOTR

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Free Report) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,139 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $782,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 233.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF stock opened at $40.79 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84.

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.1777 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.

The T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 25.48m in AUM and 468 holdings. TOTR is an actively managed fund that provides diversified exposure to US fixed income securities. TOTR was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

