Porvair (LON:PRV) Announces Earnings Results

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 42.30 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Porvair had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.57%.
Porvair Price Performance
Shares of PRV stock opened at GBX 860 on Monday. Porvair has a 1 year low of GBX 624.70 and a 1 year high of GBX 920. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 840.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 780.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £396.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.76.
Porvair Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Porvair
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction?…
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.