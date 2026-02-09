Porvair (LON:PRV) Announces Earnings Results

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 42.30 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Porvair had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.57%.

Porvair Price Performance

Shares of PRV stock opened at GBX 860 on Monday. Porvair has a 1 year low of GBX 624.70 and a 1 year high of GBX 920. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 840.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 780.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £396.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications. The Laboratory segment is involved in the design and manufacture of instruments and consumables for use in environmental and bioscience laboratories with a focus on water analysis instruments, diagnostics, and sample preparation equipment.

