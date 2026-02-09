D.B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,492 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.89 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $60.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

