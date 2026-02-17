PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 4,083 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $57,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Fire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the third quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.17.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $429.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.98, a PEG ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $458.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.22. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,994,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,999.04. This represents a 41.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total value of $5,082,698.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,571,169.62. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

