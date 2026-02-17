PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $56,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 166.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $575,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,082.86. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $129.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.14. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.46 and a fifty-two week high of $130.07. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 16.37%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Williams Trading set a $137.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.28.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

