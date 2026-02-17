Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian National Railway (CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE: CNR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/2/2026 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2026 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$163.00 to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$160.00 to C$156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$150.00 to C$147.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$166.00 to C$164.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$149.00 to C$147.00.

2/2/2026 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$153.00 to C$146.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$161.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Canadian National Railway was given a new C$150.00 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$151.00 to C$154.00.

1/5/2026 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.