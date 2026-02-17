PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 136,183 Shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $42,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAAA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 89.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 279,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 131,986 shares in the last quarter. Everest Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,825,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 32.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Price Performance

PAAA stock opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1 year low of $50.44 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Dividend Announcement

About Pgim Aaa Clo Etf

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1933 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research. PAAA was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

