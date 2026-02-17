Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,947 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.17% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $30,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,418,000.

Shares of MLPX opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

