Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 48,208 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF $IBDS

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 67,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 56,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.