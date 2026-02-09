Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,108 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies
In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $5,852,753.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at $40,818,765.24. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $50,613,053.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,082.08. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock valued at $167,455,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR
Palantir Technologies News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results: Palantir reported ~ $1.4B revenue (+70% YoY), beat EPS, showed huge U.S. commercial growth and stronger margins — the core fundamental catalyst that pushed upgrades and buying interest. Analysts Boost Targets After Earnings Blowout
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple shops (HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Northland, others) raised ratings/targets after Q4, providing short?term momentum and institutional interest. HSBC Upgrades PLTR to Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Research firms raising near?term estimates: Northland and others lifted quarterly/annual EPS and issued Outperform/price?target notes — helpful for modeling but not unanimous buy confirmation. Northland Raises Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Commercial partnerships expanding reach: New Cognizant partnership to embed Palantir Foundry/AIP into healthcare and enterprise operations — supports longer?term commercial adoption but uncertain near?term revenue impact. Cognizant Partnership
- Neutral Sentiment: Minor insider selling disclosed (director sales) — small in dollar terms but worth monitoring for ownership trends. Insider Sale Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: Despite strong growth, commentators and some sell?side analysts warn PLTR trades at very rich multiples (high P/E, P/S), leaving the stock vulnerable to multiple compression. Valuation Concerns Weigh
- Negative Sentiment: Target trims and downgrades: A few shops pared targets or trimmed outlooks (e.g., DA Davidson), adding near?term selling pressure despite the beat. Price Target Lowered to $180
- Negative Sentiment: Sector rotation / AI selloff: Broader tech and AI weakness has pulled high?beta winners lower and can offset company?specific positive news during risk?off moves. AI Worries Slam Tech Stocks
Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.5%
Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $135.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.38. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction?…
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.