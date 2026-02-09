Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,108 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $5,852,753.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at $40,818,765.24. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $50,613,053.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,082.08. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock valued at $167,455,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. CICC Research upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $135.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.38. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.