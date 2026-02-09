InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,973 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.86. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $31.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Monday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self?managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open?air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long?term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin?off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

