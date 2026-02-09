Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Purchases 39,080 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,080 shares during the period. Zeta Global comprises approximately 1.8% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 58.3% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZETA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 12,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $251,226.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 57,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,819. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm’s mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta’s offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

