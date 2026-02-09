ProShare Advisors LLC Has $367.52 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,271,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 483,358 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $367,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $4,519,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,917,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,861,000 after acquiring an additional 341,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,239,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $317,748,000 after purchasing an additional 172,745 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.11.

Shares of AMD opened at $208.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.93 and its 200-day moving average is $204.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

