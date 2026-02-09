Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $6,107,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 261,388 shares in the company, valued at $24,188,845.52. This trade represents a 20.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 20,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $2,005,318.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 239,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,042,377.50. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 423,899 shares of company stock worth $37,883,851 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $66.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average is $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 311.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RBLX. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price target on Roblox from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.28.

Roblox News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

