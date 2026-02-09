Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stake in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,049 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Centrus Energy worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 59.4% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 157.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Centrus Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $264.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.85. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.21. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $464.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 25.04%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEU shares. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Centrus Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.08.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

