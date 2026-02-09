Truist Financial Corp Has $1.54 Million Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF $FTHI

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,446 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period.

FTHI opened at $23.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.64. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $24.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

