Solventum Corporation $SOLV Shares Sold by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,425 shares during the period. Solventum makes up 5.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of Solventum worth $50,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solventum by 3.8% in the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Solventum by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 78.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Solventum and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

NYSE SOLV opened at $78.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Solventum Corporation has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $88.20.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

