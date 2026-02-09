Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,708 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter worth $96,223,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 297.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 848,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,938,000 after purchasing an additional 634,838 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,563,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $86.10 on Monday. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.27. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.82 and a beta of 3.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIS. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

