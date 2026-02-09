BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,877,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,231.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,695 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 752.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 755,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,569,000 after buying an additional 666,448 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 533.1% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 730,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,820,000 after buying an additional 614,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Twilio by 17,371.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 547,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,049,000 after buying an additional 544,060 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 31st. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Twilio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,790,758.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,020,912.68. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,295,000 shares in the company, valued at $296,055,000. The trade was a 30.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,043,438 shares of company stock valued at $135,022,770 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $115.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.41. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $148.31.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real?time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi?factor authentication.

