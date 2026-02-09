SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,814,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.35% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $72,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 6,820,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,592,000 after purchasing an additional 178,965 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 108.0% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,031,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,815,000 after buying an additional 2,612,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,479,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,666,000 after buying an additional 212,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,089,000 after acquiring an additional 287,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after acquiring an additional 203,885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

