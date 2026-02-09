RFG Advisory LLC Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,562 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 86,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 42,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $25.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

