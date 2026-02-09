Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.3333.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th.
NYSE:BZH opened at $25.08 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $740.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 19.62, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $363.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.23 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.
Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.
