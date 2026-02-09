Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.3333.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Beazer Homes USA

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 352,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 928.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 339,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1,385.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 214,239 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BZH opened at $25.08 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $740.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 19.62, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $363.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.23 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.

Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.