SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) & E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Head to Head Comparison

E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares E-Home Household Service and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E-Home Household Service N/A N/A N/A SPS Commerce 11.65% 12.17% 10.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for E-Home Household Service and SPS Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E-Home Household Service 1 0 0 0 1.00 SPS Commerce 1 7 2 1 2.27

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SPS Commerce has a consensus price target of $106.80, indicating a potential upside of 34.29%. Given SPS Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than E-Home Household Service.

37.3% of E-Home Household Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of E-Home Household Service shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares E-Home Household Service and SPS Commerce”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E-Home Household Service $49.40 million 0.64 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A SPS Commerce $637.77 million 4.70 $77.05 million $2.23 35.66

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than E-Home Household Service.

Volatility & Risk

E-Home Household Service has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats E-Home Household Service on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services. It offers technical home installation and repair, and maintenance and other after sale services; housecleaning, nanny service, maternity matron, and personnel staffing; and heart rate test, daily step count, location and track record, call for help by WeChat or phone, and other care services for senior customers. The company provides its services through an online platform, as well as offline channels. Its customers primarily include individuals and families. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment, an electronic data interchange solution that scales as a business grows, where companies use a single system to manage orders and logistics from various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces; and Analytics product that enables organizations to enhance visibility into how products are selling through a single connection across various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces, as well as enhances access and usage of sales and inventory data through a combination of analytics applications, network of connections, and industry-leading expertise. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which simplifies the communication of robust, accurate item data by automatically translating item attributes, and hierarchies; and community product that allows organizations to accelerate digitization of their supply chain and improve collaboration with suppliers through change management and onboarding programs. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

